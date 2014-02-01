UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUMBAI Feb 1 India's TVS Motor Co vehicle sales in January:
Jan 2014 Jan 2013 Pct change
TOTAL SALES 186,313 175,931 6
TWO-WHEELERS 156,138 154,107 1
EXPORTS 28,875 20,723 39
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources