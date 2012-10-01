UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 1 India's TVS Motor Co vehicle sales in September:
Sept 2012 Sept 2011 Pct change
TOTAL SALES 170,097 219,369 -22.5
TWO-WHEELERS 165,092 215,690 -23.5
EXPORTS 18,818 25,973 -27.5 (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources