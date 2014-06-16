BRIEF-Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
June 16 Telecommunications services company Level 3 Communications Inc said it would buy internet services provider tw telecom Inc for $40.86 per share in a cash and stock deal.
The deal, valued at about $5.64 billion based on outstanding shares as of April 30, represents a premium of 12 percent to tw telecom's Friday closing price of $36.34 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
March 14 Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Tuesday it remained committed to the consummation of its merger with U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, after Euronet Worldwide Inc trumped its offer.
* Ant Financial comments on definitive agreement with Moneygram