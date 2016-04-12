WASHINGTON, April 12 A California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) administrative law judge recommended approving Charter Communications Inc proposed acquisition of Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks with conditions, according to a decision made public late on Tuesday.

The decision, which faces a vote by the commission as early as May 12, comes as the U.S. Federal Communications Commission continues its review of the transactions that would make Charter the No. 2 U.S. Internet and cable company after Comcast Corp.

Charter said in May it would buy Time Warner Cable, the fourth-largest U.S. cable company, in a $56 billion cash-and-stock deal. Charter also announced in March 2015 it would buy Bright House Networks in a $10.4 billion deal. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)