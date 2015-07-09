NEW YORK, July 9 (IFR) - Order books on Charter Communications' six-part bond sale are approaching US$40bn, two sources with knowledge of the situation told IFR on Thursday.

The US cable giant emerged earlier in the day with a much-anticipated high-grade bond offering to help fund its US$56bn acquisition of larger rival Time Warner Cable. (Reporting by IFR team; Writing by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)