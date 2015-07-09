NEW YORK, July 9 (IFR) - US cable giant Charter Communications launched a US$15.5bn six-part bond issue on Thursday that will help fund its US$56bn acquisition of larger rival Time Warner Cable.

The amount was split across a US$2bn 5-year note, a US$3bn 7-year, a US$4.5bn 10-year, a US$2bn 20-year, a US$3.5bn 30-year and a US$500m 40-year. (Reporting by John Balassi; Writing by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)