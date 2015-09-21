(Corrects company name to "Time Warner Cable" from "Time
Warner" in headline and first paragraph)
Sept 21 Time Warner Cable Inc's
shareholders approved the company's $56 billion takeover by
Charter Communications Inc, according to preliminary
votes at a special shareholder meeting.
Charter said in May that it would buy Time Warner Cable in a
cash-and-stock deal that would make Charter the No. 2 U.S.
Internet and cable company after Comcast Corp.
Comcast dropped its $45 billion bid for Time Warner Cable in
April, after U.S. regulators raised concerns that the deal would
give Comcast an unfair advantage in the cable TV and
Internet-based services market.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)