BRIEF-MGM to acquire full ownership of EPIX
* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Agreement for MGM to acquire 80.91% aggregate membership interests in EPIX held by Viacom, Paramount and Lionsgate
April 27 Time Warner Cable Inc reached out to Cox Communications Inc in the past few days to discuss a possible merger, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Cox Communications "did not show interest" in the discussions, the Journal reported on Monday. (on.wsj.com/1KoGIu5)
Comcast Corp abandoned its $45 billion offer for Time Warner Cable on Friday, after U.S. regulators raised concerns that the deal would give Comcast an unfair advantage in the cable TV and Internet-based services market.
Time Warner Cable and Cox Communications were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
April 5 MGM Holdings Inc said it would acquire the 81 percent of Epix it does not already own from two of its partners in the premium U.S. channel, Viacom Inc and Lionsgate Entertainment Corp, for about $1.03 billion.
* Kopin enters into partnership agreements to meet the coming demand for oled micro-displays for virtual reality and augmented reality