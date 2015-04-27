(Adds Cox Communications, Time Warner Cable comments)

April 27 Time Warner Cable Inc and Cox Communications Inc denied a Wall Street Journal report on Monday that Time Warner Cable had approached Cox Communications to discuss a potential merger.

Cox Communications "did not show interest" in the discussions, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1KoGIu5)

"It's simply not true. We have not engaged in any discussions with Cox," Time Warner Cable's spokeswoman Susan Leepson told Reuters.

Comcast Corp abandoned its $45 billion offer for Time Warner Cable on Friday, after U.S. regulators raised concerns that the deal would give Comcast an unfair advantage in the cable TV and Internet-based services market.

A spokesperson for Cox Communications also said that the company was definitely not for sale.