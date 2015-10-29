* Deal approved by most U.S. states that needed to
* U.S. DOJ, FCC yet to approve deal
* Time Warner Cable Q3 profit boosted by subscriber adds
* Charter swings to Q3 profit, shares up 1.8 pct
* Time Warner Cable shares up 2 pct
(Adds analysts' comments, updates share prices)
By Anya George Tharakan and Sai Sachin R
Oct 29 Charter Communications Inc said
its acquisition of Time Warner Cable Inc, which is
awaiting clearance from U.S. regulators, is now expected to
close in the first quarter of 2016, and not by the end of 2015
as planned.
The $56 billion deal, announced in May, is subject to
intense regulatory scrutiny as the combined company would
control a big swath of the U.S. cable and Internet market.
"Realistically, we think we're looking at a first-quarter
close," Charter Chief Executive Tom Rutledge said on a call on
Thursday to discuss the company's third-quarter results.
The deal has been approved by the shareholders of both
companies and most U.S. states, but is awaiting clearance from
the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Communications
Commission (FCC).
"From an operational perspective, we are working to be in a
position to close as early as this year, but admittedly at this
point that feels ambitious," a Time Warner Cable executive said
on a post-earnings call, declining to provide details.
National Association of Broadcasters and Dish Network Corp
have separately petitioned the FCC to reject the
proposed merger, which Dish said would be no better for public
interest than Comcast's proposed deal.
Comcast Corp dropped a $45 billion bid for Time
Warner Cable in April after regulators raised concerns that the
deal would give the market leader an unfair advantage.
The delay in closing the deal came as no surprise to
analysts at MoffettNathanson and Evercore ISI. Charter also has
a better chance of closing the deal than Comcast did, they said.
"The magnitude and depth of opponents to this transaction
was substantially lower than on the Comcast-Time Warner Cable
transaction," Evercore's Vijay Jayant said. He said the deal
could close by March if everything went to plan.
STRONG EARNINGS
Shares of Time Warner Cable and Charter were up 2.5 percent
and 3.6 percent, respectively, in midday trading on Thursday
after both companies posted strong third-quarter results.
Time Warner Cable posted a better-than-expected adjusted
profit as, on a net basis, it added more high-speed data
customers than expected and lost fewer net video subscribers
than feared.
While the company is benefiting from rising demand for
high-speed internet services, it stemmed video subscriber losses
by offering "triple play bundling" services, combining pay-TV,
high speed data and voice.
Charter swung to a quarterly profit, also helped by its
Internet business, as well as a $142 million tax benefit.
