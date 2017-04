April 28 Time Warner Cable Inc, which is being bought by Charter Communications Inc, reported a 7.2 percent rise in revenue as it added more high speed data customers.

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $494 million, or $1.72 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $458 million, or $1.59 per share, a year earlier.

The company said revenue rose to $6.19 billion from $5.78 billion. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)