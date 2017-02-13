SYDNEY Feb 14 Australia's Treasury Wine Estates
Ltd, the world's biggest listed stand-alone wine
company, posted a record half-year profit as it catered to
China's thirst for mid-range product and benefited from a United
States purchase.
Net profit for the owner of the Penfolds, Wolf Blass and
Rosemount wine labels more than doubled to A$136.2 million
($104.1 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, helped by an
earnings contribution from the recently acquired U.S. wine
business of Diageo Plc.
Earnings before interest, tax and one-off items rose 59
percent to A$226.8 million, in line with the A$226 million
average forecast of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
($1 = 1.3082 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; editing by Andrew Roche)