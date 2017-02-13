SYDNEY Feb 14 Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, the world's biggest listed stand-alone wine company, posted a record half-year profit as it catered to China's thirst for mid-range product and benefited from a United States purchase.

Net profit for the owner of the Penfolds, Wolf Blass and Rosemount wine labels more than doubled to A$136.2 million ($104.1 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, helped by an earnings contribution from the recently acquired U.S. wine business of Diageo Plc.

Earnings before interest, tax and one-off items rose 59 percent to A$226.8 million, in line with the A$226 million average forecast of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

($1 = 1.3082 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; editing by Andrew Roche)