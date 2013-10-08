By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 8 Twitter and Tweeter have
similar-sounding names, but investors will no longer be in
danger of confusing the two companies.
On Tuesday, bankrupt consumer electronics company Tweeter
Home Entertainment Group, began trading under a new stock symbol
intended to prevent investors from mistaking it for Twitter Inc , the Internet company whose forthcoming IPO is one
of Wall Street's most highly-anticipated offerings.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority assigned Tweeter
the new symbol THEGQ, replacing its previous TWTRQ symbol, which
was deemed too similar to the TWTR symbol that Twitter hopes to
use when it floats shares to the public.
Shares of Tweeter, a penny stock, surged more than 1,000
percent last Friday when excitement about Twitter's impending
IPO caused confused investors to snap up the wrong company's
shares. Twitter, a social media company with more than 200
million users, is expected to raise about $1 billion in its IPO.
"FINRA believed that trading in the TWTRQ security
demonstrated a widespread misunderstanding related to the
possible initial public offering of an unrelated security," said
a notice released by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
on Monday.
Tweeter once traded under the TWTR symbol, but the letter Q
was appended to its stock symbol after it filed for bankruptcy,
leaving the TWTR symbol unclaimed.
Tweeter filed for bankruptcy in June of 2007 and its assets
were acquired by Schultze Asset Management on July 13, 2007,
according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission. A representative for Schultze was not immediately
available for comment.
Tweeter's stock, which trades over the counter, closed
Thursday at a price of less than a penny a share, and hit a high
of 15 cents a share on Friday. More than 14.3 million shares had
traded by midday.