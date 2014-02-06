BRIEF-SI Financial Group says unit to sell Trust and Asset Management division - SEC Filing
* On March 21 subsidiary announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell Bank's Trust and Asset Management division
Feb 6 Twenty-first Century Fox Inc
* Says lowering its forecast, says expects total segment ebitda percentage growth rate in 2014 to be in mid to high single digit range
* Says film division's results have been below expectations, will impact full year outlook
* Says advertising revenue at fox broadcast network will be lower than anticipated due to x factor, american idol Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 21 Lennar Corp, the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a drop in quarterly gross margin that overshadowed a higher-than-expected profit, as the company struggled with higher land and construction costs.
TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index barely rose on Tuesday as some heavyweight banking stocks and miners notched gains and Ivanhoe Mines Ltd jumped after announcing a copper deposit discovery.