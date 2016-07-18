July 18 Rupert Murdoch, executive co-chairman of
21st Century Fox Inc, and his sons James and Lachlan
agree that Fox News Channel boss Roger Ailes should leave the
company but have not settled on the timing, New York magazine
reported on Monday, citing anonymous sources.
Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson has sued Ailes,
claiming sexual harassment. Ailes has denied the charges. Fox
hired the law firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison
to conduct an internal investigation.
Reuters was unable to confirm the report. An attorney for
Ailes and representatives of Fox News and the Murdochs did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Two sources briefed on the investigation told New York
magazine that all three Murdochs "have settled on removing" the
76-year-old Ailes. Lachlan Murdoch is executive co-chairman of
21st Century Fox and James Murdoch is chief executive officer.
After reviewing the initial findings of the Paul, Weiss
investigation, James Murdoch "is said to be arguing that Ailes
should be presented with a choice this week to resign or face
being fired," the magazine said.
Lachlan "is more aligned with their father, who thinks that
no action should be taken until after the GOP convention this
week," the magazine reported.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)