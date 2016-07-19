July 19 Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly has told
investigators that her boss, Roger Ailes, "made unwanted sexual
advances toward her," about 10 years ago, New York magazine
reported Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.
According to the report, lawyers for parent company 21st
Century Fox Inc, on Monday afternoon gave Ailes, chief
executive officer of Fox News Channel, a deadline of August 1 to
resign or face being fired for cause.
Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson has sued Ailes,
claiming sexual harassment. Ailes has denied the charges. Fox
hired the law firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison
to conduct an internal investigation.
A spokesman for 21st Century Fox declined to comment on the
report. An attorney for Ailes did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Ailes was a consultant for several U.S. Republican
presidents, including George H.W. Bush. He has been a confidant
of 21st Century Fox Executive Co-Chairman Rupert Murdoch, who
named him founding chief executive of Fox News Channel in 1996.
Under Ailes' leadership, Fox News has become the top-rated U.S.
cable news channel.
Ailes said in a statement after Carlson's lawsuit was filed
that he would defend himself against "false" and "offensive"
allegations.
Removing Ailes now, in the thick of a presidential election
campaign, could pose a challenge for the network, as there is no
clear successor internally, media analysts and observers have
said.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)