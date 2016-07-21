July 21 The following is the full text of the
resignation letter sent by Fox News Chief Executive Roger Ailes
to Rupert Murdoch, the executive chairman of Twenty-First
Century Fox Inc, the parent of Fox News.
It was provided to Reuters by Ailes' lawyer.
Dear Rupert,
With your support, I am proud that we have built Fox News
and Fox Business Channels into powerful and lucrative news
organizations that inform our audience and reward our
shareholders. I take particular pride in the role that I have
played advancing the careers of the many women I have promoted
to executive and on-air positions. Many of these talented
journalists have deservedly become household names known for
their intelligence and strength, whether reporting the news,
fair and balanced, and offering exciting opinions on our opinion
programs.
Fox News has become Number 1 in all of cable because I
consistently identified and promoted the most talented men and
women in television, and they performed at the highest levels.
Having spent 20 years building this historic business, I
will not allow my presence to become a distraction from the work
that must be done every day to ensure that Fox News and Fox
Business continue to lead our industry. I am confident that
everyone at Fox News and Fox Business will continue as the
standard setters that they are, and that the businesses are well
positioned for even greater success in the future.
I am proud of our accomplishments and look forward to
continuing to work with you as an adviser in building 21st
Century Fox.
All the best,
Roger.
