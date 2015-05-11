May 11 The 15th season of "American Idol" starting in January will be the iconic singing competition's last, Fox Television said on Monday.

The popularity of the show, which launched the careers of stars such as Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood and spawned shows such as CBS's "Rock Star" and NBC's "The Voice", has declined in recent years.

The show was once a ratings powerhouse for Fox, watched by more than 30 million viewers at its peak, but its 2014 finale drew just 10.6 million viewers.

The 15th season will feature long-time host Ryan Seacrest and celebrity judges Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban and Harry Connick, Jr.

