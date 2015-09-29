Sept 29 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc said its board has nominated Jeffrey Ubben, chief executive of ValueAct Capital, for election to the media company's board.

The number of members on the board of the Rupert Murdoch-controlled film and TV company will increase to 13 from 12, Twenty-First Century Fox said. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)