April 28 Offices of the Fox Baltimore television
affiliate WBFF were evacuated after a bomb threat and
fire on Thursday, the station reported.
Firefighters put out a fire which appeared to have been set
in the gas tank of a vehicle parked in the station lot, the
station said on its website.
It said that according to its security guard a suspect
threatened to "blow up" the building.
Staff leaving the building saw a man standing in the
building's vestibule who seemed to be wearing a bulky suit of
some kind, the station reported.
A police spokeswoman said officers were investigating.
