By Daniel Wiessner
Feb 15 U.S. prosecutors have subpoenaed one of
the women who claims she was sexually harassed by former Fox
News chairman Roger Ailes, and compelled her to testify before a
federal grand jury, her lawyer said on Wednesday.
New York City lawyer Judd Burstein said his client had
received the subpoena on Monday from the securities fraud unit
of the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan. The subpoena
compelled the client's testimony before a federal grand jury,
Burstein said.
Reuters was not able to independently confirm the issuance
of the subpoena or the existence of either a civil or criminal
probe.
The U.S. Attorney's office did not respond to a request for
comment. A spokeswoman for Fox News, a unit of Twenty-First
Century Fox Inc, said that the network had not received
a subpoena.
Fox has been in communication with the U.S. Attorney's
office for months and will continue to cooperate on all
inquiries with any interested authorities, the spokeswoman said.
An attorney for Ailes did not respond to a request for
comment. Ailes has previously denied allegations of harassment.
Burstein said prosecutors told him the investigation focuses
on alleged sexual harassment at Fox, but declined to elaborate
further. He also declined to identify the client who received
the subpoena.
It was not clear how the investigation could be tied to
securities fraud. Federal securities law requires companies to
report legal settlements, including in sexual harassment cases,
to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Burstein initially made his claim about the subpoena at a
court hearing earlier on Wednesday in a sexual harassment
lawsuit he filed on behalf of Fox anchor Andrea Tantaros, whom
he said was not the subject of the subpoena.
Ailes resigned last year after former Fox News anchor
Gretchen Carlson filed a lawsuit against him claiming she was
harassed and had her contract canceled when she rebuffed Ailes'
advances. The network agreed to pay $20 million to settle the
case on behalf of Ailes, who denied any wrongdoing.
At the time, Ailes received a severance package of about $40
million, according to a source familiar with the situation, who
asked to remain anonymous.
Tantaros made similar claims in her lawsuit, which was sent
to arbitration. Unlike Carlson, she also sued Fox.
Carlson's lawyer, Nancy Smith, said on Wednesday that she
had not received any subpoenas related to sexual harassment
claims against the network.
