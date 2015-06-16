Nikkei tumbles as safe-haven yen surges on Trump healthcare reform rout
TOKYO, March 27 Japan's Nikkei share average skidded on Monday, battered by a resurgent yen and deepening last week's 1.3 percent loss.
June 16 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc said Rupert Murdoch will hand over the chief executive reins at the entertainment conglomerate to his 42-year-old son James.
Rupert Murdoch, 84, will become executive co-chairmen, along side his elder son Lachlan.
James is currently the co-chief operating officer of the company.
The company said the new changes are effective July 1. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
TOKYO, March 27 Japan's Nikkei share average skidded on Monday, battered by a resurgent yen and deepening last week's 1.3 percent loss.
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform