June 16 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc said Rupert Murdoch will hand over the chief executive reins at the entertainment conglomerate to his 42-year-old son James.

Rupert Murdoch, 84, will become executive co-chairmen, along side his elder son Lachlan.

James is currently the co-chief operating officer of the company.

The company said the new changes are effective July 1. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)