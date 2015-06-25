CANNES, June 25 James Murdoch, who will take the helm of television company Twenty-First Century Fox next week, said there was little he and his father Rupert did not agree on with respect to the future of the family media empire.

At the Cannes Lions advertising conference on Thursday, the 42-year old executive also said his relationship with brother Lachlan, who will be a co-executive chairman in the recently announced reshuffle was " very much a partnership". [IDD:nL3N0Z258F]

"The family is obviously a big shareholder in the business, so we are all really invested in each others' success," said Murdoch.

"We all see very eye to eye on the business, so I think we're in reasonably good shape there."

The Murdoch family is the controlling shareholder of Twenty-First Century Fox, which owns Fox News and entertainment channels, as well as the largest holder of European pay-TV group Sky PLC. The family spun off the newspaper business News Corp., long a passion of Rupert Murdoch, into a separate company in 2013. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)