By Malathi Nayak and Sai Sachin R
Nov 4 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue as a lack of
major movie releases and poor collections from "The Fantastic
Four" weighed on its film studio business and a strong dollar
hurt overseas results.
Fox shares fell nearly 3 percent to $30.34 in morning
trading after the company released results from its first full
quarter under Chief Executive Officer James Murdoch, who took
over from his father, Rupert, on July 1.
Revenue from the filmed entertainment business, which
accounts for nearly a third of the company's total, fell 28
percent to $1.79 billion in the first quarter ended on Sept. 30
from a year earlier.
The drop reflects the weak performance of superhero film
"The Fantastic Four" and difficult comparisons with the
year-earlier period, which included successes such as "Dawn of
the Planet of Apes" and animated animal comedy "Rio 2."
Fox, which gets more than a third of its revenue from
abroad, took a hit of more than $100 million from the effects of
the stronger dollar this year, Chief Financial Officer John
Nallen said on a conference call.
Cable network programming, which includes the Fox News, FX
network and National Geographic channels, was a bright spot. Its
revenue rose 7.2 percent to $3.46 billion, boosted by coverage
of the first Republican candidates' debate, which drew a record
24 million viewers.
Sports channels and Fox News ratings also helped drive the
unit's domestic advertising revenue up 4 percent.
Weak ratings and one less week of National Football League
broadcasts for the television unit, which includes the Fox
Network, led to a 5 percent decline in advertising revenue
there. Overall revenue in the business was flat at $1.05
billion.
Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $675
million, or 34 cents per share, from $1.04 billion, or 47 cents
per share, a year earlier.
The year-earlier numbers include Fox's direct broadcast
satellite television business, which the company has since sold.
Adjusted for the sale, Fox's revenue fell 6.3 percent to
$6.08 billion, below the analysts' average estimate of $6.42
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Excluding special items, earnings of 38 cents per share from
continuing operations were just ahead of analysts' expectations
of 37 cents.
