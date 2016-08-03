(Corrects paragraph 5 to say domestic advertising sales in the
cable business rose 13 percent, not 9 percent)
Aug 3 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
reported a slightly better-than-expected quarterly profit,
helped by higher ad revenue in its cable division.
The Rupert Murdoch-controlled company's shares were up 0.78
percent in extended trading on Wednesday.
Fox has been benefiting from the most sensational U.S.
presidential election campaign. Fox News, known for a lineup of
politically conservative commentators, is the most-watched
channel in basic cable television this year, with an average of
2.2 million prime-time viewers, according to Nielsen data
through June.
Revenue from its cable division, home to the Fox News
channel among others, rose 9.9 percent in the fourth quarter,
accounting for more than half of the company's total revenue.
Domestic advertising sales in the cable business rose 13
percent.
Total net income attributable to shareholders jumped to $567
million, or 30 cents per share, from $87 million, or 4 cents per
share, helped by a tax benefit.
According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, Fox earned 38 cents
per share excluding certain items, just ahead of analysts
average estimate of 37 cents per share.
The company's adjusted revenue rose 7.1 percent rise to
$6.65 billion in quarter ended June 30.
Fox News chief Roger Ailes, who built the news channel into
a money-making ratings powerhouse, resigned in July, following
allegations of sexual harassment, sparking concerns among
investors.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru;
Editing by Savio D'Souza)