Nov 2 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, owner of Fox News and the Twentieth Century Fox movie studio, reported a 7.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to higher ad revenue at its cable division, helped by the U.S. presidential election campaign.

The Rupert Murdoch-controlled company's revenue increased to $6.51 billion in first quarter ended Sept. 30 from $6.08 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $821 million, or 44 cents per share, from $675 million, or 34 cents per share. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)