BRIEF-Volkswagen says it has U.S. EPA approval to sell repaired diesels - Bloomberg
* Volkswagen says it has U.S. EPA approval to sell repaired diesels - Bloomberg Source text : https://bloom.bg/2oiJXyQ Further company coverage:
June 25 21st Century Fox said Roger Ailes would continue as chairman and CEO of Fox News and Fox Business Network and had signed a new multi-year contract with the company.
Ailes has been with the company since 1996 and will jointly report to Rupert, James and Lachlan Murdoch, 21st Century Fox said in a statement on Thursday.
The company promoted James Murdoch to chief executive in June, and made Lachlan Murdoch executive co-chairman.
James Murdoch will take the helm of the television company next week.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
ABUJA, March 29 A consortium led by General Electric submitted the only bid for a Nigerian railway concession project worth around $2 billion for two lines connecting northern cities to others in the south, a procurement process adviser said on Wednesday.