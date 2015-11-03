Nov 3 Dubai-based Al Ahli Holding Group has partnered with Twentieth Century Fox Consumer Products to build a Fox-branded theme park and resort in Dubai, expected to open in 2018.

The deal also allows Twentieth Century Fox, a unit of media company Twenty-First Century Fox, to roll out up to three additional Fox-branded resorts outside Dubai.

This would be the second theme park by Twentieth Century Fox. The first - Twentieth Century Fox World - is currently under construction in Malaysia.

The theme park in Dubai will comprise attractions based on popular Fox movie franchise such as "Ice Age", "Planet of the Apes" and "Night at the Museum". (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)