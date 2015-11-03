Nov 3 Dubai-based Al Ahli Holding Group has
partnered with Twentieth Century Fox Consumer Products to build
a Fox-branded theme park and resort in Dubai, expected to open
in 2018.
The deal also allows Twentieth Century Fox, a unit of media
company Twenty-First Century Fox, to roll out up to
three additional Fox-branded resorts outside Dubai.
This would be the second theme park by Twentieth Century
Fox. The first - Twentieth Century Fox World - is currently
under construction in Malaysia.
The theme park in Dubai will comprise attractions based on
popular Fox movie franchise such as "Ice Age", "Planet of the
Apes" and "Night at the Museum".
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)