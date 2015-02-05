(Adds COO quote, details, updates share price)
By Lehar Maan and Anya George Tharakan
Feb 4 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc cut
its profit forecast for the next financial year after the dollar
strengthened and as more viewers and advertisers swap its
broadcast networks for on-demand TV.
Shares of the company, helmed by media mogul Rupert Murdoch,
fell 6 percent to $32.57 in extended trading on Wednesday.
Fox expects a profit in "the mid $7 billion range" for the
financial year ending June 2016, Chief Operating Officer Chase
Carey said after the company reported quarterly results. Fox had
previously forecast 2016 profit of about $8 billion.
"We anticipate the industry trends impacting advertising
will be slightly larger than previously expected, as both
advertising and viewership continues to migrate to digital
platforms," Carey said on a conference call with analysts.
Viewers have made drastic changes to the way they watch
television, opting for on-demand content offered by Netflix Inc
or Amazon.com Inc, which can be viewed on a
array of devices from TVs to smartphones to tablets.
According to Trefis, a research company, ratings have been
softer this season for scripted shows on Fox's broadcast
network, such as supernatural drama "Sleepy Hollow" and "New
Girl", a sitcom starring Zooey Deschanel.
Softer ratings will hit advertising revenues, a trend that
is likely to be exacerbated by rising programming costs, Trefis
said in a report published on Feb. 3. (bit.ly/1xkI2Fy)
Fox also joins a growing list of U.S. corporations to be hit
by the strengthening of the dollar, which gained nearly 13
percent against a basket of currencies in 2014.
Carey said 2016 profit would take a $200 million hit from
currency moves in addition to a $250 million hit that the
company had already been anticipating.
Despite the gloomy outlook, quarterly profit came in ahead
of analysts' estimates, helped by higher affiliate and
advertising revenue in the company's cable business and the
box-office success of "The Maze Runner" and "Gone Girl".
Fox grossed a larger chunk of theater ticket sales from "The
Maze Runner", which was released in September, in the
October-December quarter. "Gone Girl", a thriller based on the
novel by Gillian Flynn, has grossed about $368 million
worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.
Excluding items, the company earned 53 cents per share for
the second quarter ended Dec. 31. Revenue fell to $8.06 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 42 cents on
revenue of $7.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Additional reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Robin Paxton)