Twenty-First Century Fox Inc : * Board of directors has authorized co to initiate process to pursue removal of its full foreign listing on asx subject to approval of holders of company's class b common stock * Will file preliminary proxy statement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for special meeting of co's stockholders to approve removal of listing * Following removal of co's listing from asx, all class a and class b common stock would be listed solely on the NASDAQ global select market * Expects that the proposed delisting process, including stockholder and asx approval, will take approximately three to four months * Expected that proposed delisting process will be concluded in the second quarter of calendar year 2014