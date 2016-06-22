June 22 Communications software provider Twilio
Inc, defying stock market volatility, raised $150
million in the third U.S. initial public offering (IPO) of a
technology company in 2016, a source familiar with the matter
said.
One day before Britain holds a referendum on its membership
of the European Union, San Francisco-based Twilio priced 10
million shares on Wednesday at $15, above its previously
indicated $12-$14 range, the source said.
The source asked not to be identified ahead of an official
announcement. Twilio did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Sandra Maler)