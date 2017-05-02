US STOCKS-Wall St dips after Fed rate hike; tech slumps again
* Dow up 0.22 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.41 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)
May 2 Cloud-based communication software maker Twilio Inc forecast a larger-than-expected adjusted loss for the full year, sending its shares down 30 percent in after-market trading.
The company forecast adjusted full-year loss of 27 cents-30 cents, well below analysts' average estimate of a loss of 16 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Twilio also said it was seeing some changes in its relationship with its largest customer, Chief Executive Officer Jeff Lawson said in a statement on Tuesday.
San Francisco-based Twilio's customers include WhatsApp, which accounted for about 9 percent of the company's revenue in 2016 and 17 percent in 2015.
Revenue jumped 47.2 percent to $87.4 million in the first quarter.
Net loss attributable to stockholders increased to $14.2 million from $6.5 million.
On a per share basis, that translated to a loss of 16 cents, compared with a loss of 37 cents a year-earlier, due to a higher share count.
Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 4 cents per share. Analysts on average had estimated a loss of 6 cents per share.
The company's shares were down 29.6 percent at $23.9 in after-market trading. Through Tuesday's close, the stock had gained about 18 percent this year. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
TORONTO, June 14 Canada's main stock index slumped on Wednesday to its lowest close in six months as a drop in crude oil prices pressured energy shares, while the materials group also lost ground as a Federal Reserve interest rate hike weighed on gold prices.
NEW YORK, June 14 A slide in technology stocks pulled down the Nasdaq Composite on Wednesday and the S&P 500 ended slightly lower as investors worried about the pace of economic growth after weaker-than-expected inflation numbers and an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.