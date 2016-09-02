CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 2 Twin Butte Energy
, which became the latest Canadian oil and gas producer
to file for bankruptcy this week, said on Friday an Alberta
court had appointed FTI Consulting as receiver for its assets.
Twin Butte, whose fortunes have fallen sharply over the past
two years as oil prices declined, said on Tuesday it would file
for bankruptcy after its debenture holders rejected a takeover
bid from Hong Kong's privately held Reignwood Resources Holding
Pte. Shareholders had voted in favor of the deal.
FTI Consulting will manage the assets, property and
operations of Twin Butte, the company said in a statement. All
of the Calgary-based company's directors including President and
Chief Executive Rob Wollman have resigned, it added.
As of Aug. 1, 90 North American energy producers, including
eight Canadian companies, have filed for bankruptcy since the
beginning of 2015, according to the latest data from U.S. law
firm Haynes and Boone.
After rejecting the Reignwood deal, Twin Butte debenture
holders presented an alternative restructuring proposal to the
company's board, claiming it offered a viable solution for all
security holders.
Twin Butte focuses on medium and heavy oil operations around
the Alberta-Saskatchewan border in western Canada. It produced
around 13,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the second
quarter, down 27 percent from the same period in 2015.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Richard Chang)