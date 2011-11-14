(Adds detail)
Nov 13 Canada's Twin Butte Energy Ltd
said it will buy Emerge Oil & Gas Inc for
about C$105 million ($103 million) in a stock deal to increase
its oil reserves and production.
Under the deal, Emerge Oil & Gas shareholders will receive
0.585 Twin Butte shares for every share they hold and Twin Butte
will assume C$63 million in debt.
As per the exchange ratio, Emerge shareholders will get
C$1.13 per share based on Twin Butte's Friday closing price of
C$1.94 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The deal value works out to be about C$105 million based on
92.37 million outstanding Emerge shares as per Reuters data.
The deal gives Emerge shareholders a premium of 14 percent
based on the stock's closing price of 99 Canadian cents on
Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Matt
Driskill)
($1 = 1.013 Canadian dollars)