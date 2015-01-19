Jan 19 Twintec AG :

* New investor acquires a majority in Twintec

* Was informed by Perseus Partners VII, LP that as result of a change in control structure within Perseus VII-Fund, entire shares to be transferred to Centre Lane Partners 2014 LT, LP

* Centre Lane Partners 2014 LT, LP will in future hold majority stake in Twintec