Feb 4 Twintec AG :

* Says capital increase successfully completed

* Following capital increase, share capital of the company amounts to 34,483,000 euros

* Says a total of 2,195,500 shares have been placed with qualified institutional and private investors in Germany and Switzerland

* Says gross proceeds in the amount of 2,195,500 euros ($2.51 million) is primarily to improve the financing of further growth of Twintec AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8734 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)