Dec 29 Twitter Inc has clarified its
definition of abusive behavior that will prompt it to delete
accounts, banning "hateful conduct" that promotes violence
against specific groups.
The social media company disclosed the changes on Tuesday in
a blog post, following rising criticism it was not doing enough
to thwart Islamic State's use of the site for propaganda and
recruitment.
"As always, we embrace and encourage diverse opinions and
beliefs, but we will continue to take action on accounts that
cross the line into abuse," Megan Cristina, director of Trust
and Safety, said in the blog.
The new rules do not mention Islamic State or any other
group by name.
"You may not promote violence against or directly attack or
threaten other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national
origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious
affiliation, age, disability or disease," according to the
revised rules. (bit.ly/1MFueNn)
The company previously used a more generic warning that
banned users from threatening or promoting "violence against
others."
J.M. Berger, co-author of a March 2015 Brookings Institute
"census" of ISIS Twitter use, which found that the militant
group had operated at least 46,000 accounts from September to
December of last year, said the change would lead to more
aggressive reporting of abuse by users who flag accounts that
break the rules.
"The new definition is much clearer and takes some of the
guesswork out of determining if a Tweet violates the rules,"
Berger said.
Rabbi Abraham Cooper, who heads the Digital Terrorism and
Hate Project at the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles, said
that "terrorists and hate groups will leave" if Twitter enforces
the revised rules.
He said that would require blocking repeat offenders from
setting up new accounts with altered handles and remove
thousands of existing counts that violate the policy.
Tuesday's announcement did not disclose changes to Twitter's
enforcement strategy. A company spokesman declined to say if any
were in the works.
The new rules also said that Twitter might respond to
reports that somebody is considering "self-harm" by contacting
the person to express concern and provide contact information to
mental health practitioners.
Lawmakers in Congress proposed legislation earlier this
month that would require social media operators, including
Twitter and Facebook Inc, to notify federal authorities
of any detected "terrorist activity."
(Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston and Dustin Volz in
Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney)