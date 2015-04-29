By Yasmeen Abutaleb
NEW YORK, April 29 Twitter Inc's
efforts to reassure disaffected ad buyers may hinge on the
success of two deals that were announced along with its bleak
forecast on Tuesday, advertisers and analysts said.
Twitter was forced to cut prices for its new "direct
response" ads, Chief Executive Officer Dick Costolo said on
Tuesday after a the company issued a revenue warning for the
year. Twitter shares fell 8.9 percent on Wednesday after
dropping as much as 24 percent on Tuesday.
The ads, designed to get readers to click links to download
an app or go to a company's web site, failed to deliver as
promised. As a result, Twitter cut ad rates, impacting quarterly
revenue by $4 million to $5 million, Costolo said.
"I don't think Twitter will realize its potential without
being able to show advertisers more specifically what their
performance on advertising is," said Colin Sebastian, senior
analyst at Robert W. Baird & Co, who said the company's new
deals show its willingness to adapt to advertisers' requests.
"Twitter is a work in progress and clearly there's plenty of
work left to do."
Twitter delivered disappointing first-quarter earnings on
Tuesday, which were reported an hour early by financial data
platform Selerity and sent the stock plummeting.
But it was not just the leak that traders punished. The San
Francisco-based company also missed Wall Street revenue
estimates by nearly $20 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S data. It recorded $436 million in revenue and said its
key measure of monthly active user had slowed.
Key to improving advertising will be measuring who clicks on
what. Costolo said a new partnership with Google's online
advertisement service DoubleClick and the acquisition of
marketing technology company TellApart, would help advertisers
measure ad views, clicks and calculate investment returns.
"Twitter hasn't proven itself to be a consistent direct
response channel," said Jeanne Bright, vice president and
director of Paid Social, which buys ad space on Twitter and
Facebook for brand clients, such as American Express, Sprint and
Taco Bell. "I think there's room for Twitter to adapt and
change."
Still, Twitter may face an uphill battle attracting
advertisers because of its format.
Twitter's platform, which provides users with a constant
stream of news events and 140-character messages from accounts
they follow, makes it difficult to convince users to stop and
click on promotional ads or videos, said Debra Williamson,
social media marketing analyst at eMarketer.
Facebook, which has dominated direct response advertising in
social media, provides a slower-paced, more curated experience,
she and other analysts said.
But some analysts and Twitter itself expressed confidence it
can tweak its way to success.
"Facebook is better suited for direct response than
Twitter," said Victor Anthony, analyst at Axiom Capital. "But,"
he added, "at the end of the day, you're scrolling through a
news feed on both. If it can work on Facebook, it ultimately
should be able to work on Twitter."
(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Diane Craft)