By Yasmeen Abutaleb
SAN FRANCISCO, June 15 Twitter Inc's
next chief executive officer faces a crucial challenge as the
company seeks to appease Wall Street after this week's
management shakeup - helping disaffected advertisers connect
with users.
And many advertisers, analysts and investors say Twitter
already has the right person for the job: not interim CEO Jack
Dorsey but Adam Bain, the company's president and head of
revenue, who has emerged as an early favorite.
Twitter's outgoing chief executive, Dick Costolo, resigned
abruptly Thursday amid pressure from investors to increase the
user base and improve what's known as direct response
advertising, the most lucrative type on the microblogging site.
Those ads prompt users to take an action, such as signing up
for a website or buying a product. Improving them is central to
Twitter's ability to make more money.
Before joining Twitter in 2010, Bain served as president of
the Fox Audience Network where he was responsible for monetizing
advertising platforms across News Corp's web
properties. At Twitter, he has helped aggressively grow the
advertising platform. He holds many of the company's most
valuable relationship with advertisers and understands the media
business, advertisers said, and could help redirect Twitter so
it meets advertisers' demands and makes more money.
For now, advertisers hope the management change will "light
a fire" under Twitter, said Adam Epstein, president and chief
operating officer of adMarketplace, which works with search
advertisers. Even though they have discussed ways to improve
advertising with Twitter executives, the company has been slow
to change.
"When you talk to Twitter, you can throw some great ideas on
a whiteboard, but there seems to be a lack of urgency," Epstein
said.
They also hope Twitter makes the site easier to use so that
more people become regular users and click on ads. Advertisers
also want Twitter to provide data that allows them to gather
more information on consumers.
Twitter would not make an executive available to comment on
Friday.
Among the challenges of advertising on Twitter are the
site's fast-moving news scroll, which makes it less likely users
will stop to click on an ad. Facebook and Instagram, by
comparison, showcase photos and videos in ads and display them
more effectively to users, making it more likely users will
click on them.
In April, Costolo said Twitter was forced to cut rates for
direct response ads after they failed to deliver as promised.
That led the company to cut its revenue forecast for the year as
it anticipated making $4 million to $5 million less each
quarter.
Half a dozen ad executives interviewed by Reuters said they
spend more money on rival platforms, such as Facebook and
Google, because they have more users, better capture attention
and provide more data on how advertisers can target consumers.
Dorsey, who served as CEO from 2007 to 2008 before
management ousted him, said the CEO search has not yet begun but
has not ruled out his interest in the job permanently. He said
he would not change the company's strategy.
UNTAPPED POTENTIAL
Twitter's user base has been eclipsed by its competitors. It
has 302 million users, compared with Facebook Inc's 1.4
billion and WhatsApp's 800 million.
Advertisers said the main problem lies in what they called
Twitter's "untapped potential" in reaching its millions of
users.
About 80 to 90 percent of users scan Twitter content but
don't tweet, according to Affinio, which measures community
engagement on digital platforms. Even though about 1 billion
people have tried the service, most do not become regular users.
"Twitter needs to be able to build a product that consumers
know and love and stay in," said Maura Tuohy, social director at
Eleven Inc, an agency that helps brands advertise.
Twitter has taken steps to meet some ad buyers' demands. In
April, it announced a partnership with Google's online
advertising service DoubleClick and marketing technology company
TellApart, which helps advertisers measure ad views, clicks and
calculate investment returns, to provide more data to
advertisers. But it has not announced when those partnerships
will go into effect.
But illustrating the complexity of the site's relationship
with ads, a study conducted by Twitter found that some of its
key attributes, such as including a hashtag or mentioning
another account in a tweet, were actually harmful to
advertisers.
Barry Lowenthal, president of Media Kitchen, a media
planning and buying agency, said he uses Twitter for product
announcements, such as a new fragrance, but does not regularly
turn to Twitter for advertising.
"It has a very particular role," Lowenthal said. "We don't
use it regularly like we do Facebook and Instagram."
