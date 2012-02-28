Feb 28 Twitter will expand its advertising
program for the Apple Inc iPhone and Google Inc
Android devices, hoping to better tap into its growing
mobile user base and ramp up revenue.
The company, which sells "promoted tweets" and advertises
"promoted accounts" for customers, will now include both
features on its mobile applications timeline, it said in a
blogpost on Tuesday.
Until now, "promoted trends" and "promoted tweets" were
included only on a search page when accessing Twitter on the
iPhone or Android.
As a growing number of users switch to mobile phones and
tablets as their primary method of accessing the Internet,
ad-supported Web services are turning to mobile screens. About
55 percent of Twitter's over 100 million monthly active users
access its service over a mobile phone.
Facebook, which gets almost 85 percent of its revenue from
advertising on its website, is also reported to have been
testing advertising for its mobile app.
San Francisco-based Twitter has already begun displaying
promoted accounts for its iPhone and Twitter clients and will
start publishing promoted tweets in coming weeks.
Initially, only a small number of users will see promoted
tweets on their mobile phones, Twitter said on it blogpost.
Since 2010, Twitter's in-house sales staff has sold
"promoted tweets" to large businesses on a case-by-case basis,
but this month, the company launched a similar service to allow
small businesses to buy and place ads on the online messaging
platform.
The company's service lets people send 140-character
messages, or tweets, to groups of followers. Twitter has more
than 100 million active users and a valuation topping $8
billion, even though it does not yet have a significant
money-making model.
