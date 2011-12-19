(Adds details)
* Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed owns stakes in Citi,
News Corp
* Twitter buy latest media venture
DUBAI, Dec 19 Saudi billionaire Prince
Alwaleed bin Talal and his Kingdom Holding Company
have bought a strategic stake in microblogging site Twitter for
$300 million, they said in a statement on Monday.
Kingdom said that the investment was "the result of several
months of negotiations".
"Our investment in Twitter reaffirms our ability in
identifying suitable opportunities to invest in promising,
high-growth businesses with a global impact," Alwaleed said in
the statement.
Alwaleed, a nephew of the Saudi king and who has several
high profile investments in western companies including
Citigroup and News Corp, recently announced plans to
launch a news channel.
(Reporting by Sitaraman Shankar; Editing by Amran Abocar)