July 14 A report claiming that Twitter Inc is working with bankers after receiving an offer to be acquired for $31 billion and is attributed to Bloomberg LP is fake, a spokesman for the news and financial data provider said on Tuesday.

Twitter shares jumped on the report, which was distributed on the Internet and bore many of the hallmarks of Bloomberg's news website. Its origins could not be immediately established.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York)