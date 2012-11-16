SAN FRANCISCO Nov 15 Twitter Inc said on
Thursday Peter Chernin, the Hollywood film producer and
long-time News Corp executive, has joined its board of
directors, one of the first directors to be brought in from
outside the company.
Twitter's board is dominated by Silicon Valley insiders like
Twitter co-founder Ev Williams, former Netscape chief financial
officer Peter Currie, and venture investor Peter Fenton of
Benchmark Capital.
"I've been a long-time user of twitter for news and
information," Chernin said in a tweet late on Thursday. "Happy
to be joining board of this very exciting company."
Chernin's appointment comes at a time when the company is
ramping up its ad sales efforts and exploring potential media
deals.
Chernin will take the board seat vacated by Flipboard CEO
Mike McCue, who stepped down in August.