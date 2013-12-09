UPDATE 2-Macau signals rebound as gambling revenues hit 2-year high in Feb
* Shift towards mass market still key focus (Recasts, adds analyst comment, share reaction)
NEW YORK Dec 9 Twitter Inc : * Shares up 8.3 percent to $48.70
* Shift towards mass market still key focus (Recasts, adds analyst comment, share reaction)
* Says Jakob Riis, executive vice president, head of North America operations and president of Novo Nordisk Inc. has resigned from company
* Trump speech holds few details, surprises, less protectionism