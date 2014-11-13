BRIEF-Poxel announces results for QT safety clinical study of Imeglimin
* Announces positive results for thorough QT safety clinical study of Imeglimin
Nov 12 Twitter Inc : * CFO raises long term profit margin to 40 percent to 45 percent range, versus
prior range of 35 percent to 40 percent.
* Announces positive results for thorough QT safety clinical study of Imeglimin
SINGAPORE, March 21 Ride hailing firm Grab, the main Southeast Asian rival of Uber Technologies Inc, launched services in Myanmar on Tuesday, expanding operations to a seventh country in the region.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.