Oct 7 Twitter Inc :

* Twitter comments on prohibition from reporting on actual scope of surveillance of Twitter users by the U.S. government

* Says ability to speak restricted by laws that prohibit us from disclosing number of national security letters, FISA court orders received

* Says filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking to publish its full transparency report

* Says ninth circuit court of appeals is already considering constitutionality of non disclosure provisions of the NSL law later this week

* Asks court to declare the restrictions "on our ability to speak about government surveillance as unconstitutional under the first amendment"

* Says files lawsuit in United States district court northern district of California San Francisco division

* Says Twitter's lawsuit lists Eric Holder, attorney general of U.S., DOJ, James Comey, director of FBI, and the FBI as defendants