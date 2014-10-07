Chipotle says a third of its board not to stand for re-election
March 17 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday four of its 12 directors would not stand for board re-election at the burrito chain's shareholder meeting in May.
Oct 7 Twitter Inc :
* Twitter comments on prohibition from reporting on actual scope of surveillance of Twitter users by the U.S. government
* Says ability to speak restricted by laws that prohibit us from disclosing number of national security letters, FISA court orders received
* Says filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking to publish its full transparency report
* Says ninth circuit court of appeals is already considering constitutionality of non disclosure provisions of the NSL law later this week
* Asks court to declare the restrictions "on our ability to speak about government surveillance as unconstitutional under the first amendment"
* Says files lawsuit in United States district court northern district of California San Francisco division
* Says Twitter's lawsuit lists Eric Holder, attorney general of U.S., DOJ, James Comey, director of FBI, and the FBI as defendants
* Gulfmark Offshore Inc- files for non timely 10-K - SEC filing
* Chipotle Mexican Grill-on March 13, John Charlesworth, Patrick Flynn, Darlene Friedman and Stephen Gillett determined that they will not stand for re-election to board