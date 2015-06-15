RIYADH, June 15 Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, one
of Twitter's earlier investors, believes the social
messenger's interim chief executive should not get the job
permanently because of his other job commitments, he was quoted
by the FT as saying.
Jack Dorsey, a co-founder of Twitter, was named interim head
on Thursday after chief executive Dick Costolo abruptly
announced he was stepping down effective July 1.
"Jack has another company called Square which requires a lot
of attention and a full-time job round there. I believe and
trust that Jack Dorsey is there on a temporary basis," Alwaleed
was quoted as saying in an interview with the Financial Times.
"The new leader has to have tech savviness, an
investor-oriented process and a marketing mentality," he added.
Alwaleed first invested in Twitter in 2011, paying $300
million in a joint purchase involving his personal wealth and
funds from Kingdom Holding, the investment company in
which he owns most of the stock.
Dorsey told Reuters on Thursday he was not thinking "at all"
about remaining CEO permanently because the search has just
begun, but did not rule out the job.
