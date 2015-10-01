By Yasmeen Abutaleb
| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 30
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 30 If Jack Dorsey becomes
permanent CEO of both Twitter Inc and mobile payments
company Square, he could struggle with conflicts of interest in
the business that is key to both companies' futures: e-commerce.
Corporate governance experts and some investors have already
expressed concern that Dorsey faced tough choices in his role as
interim Twitter chief and head of Square.
That intensified on Wednesday after a report by technology
news website Re/code that Dorsey is expected to be named
permanent chief executive at Twitter as early as Thursday, while
keeping his job at Square.
"The biggest conflict would simply be the allocation of his
time," Esther Dyson, an early Square investor who holds several
board and advisory positions at tech companies, told Reuters in
an email on Tuesday. "CEO is a full-time job."
Neither company commented on the Re/code report.
Dorsey has acknowledged the risk of a conflict of interest,
publicly saying he recuses himself from decisions involving both
companies. Still, that leaves him out of discussions in a key
area of growth.
Twitter has increased its payments and e-commerce options
since Dorsey took the helm as acting Twitter chief on July 1.
Earlier this month, Twitter announced a partnership with
Square that would enable users to make political donations
directly through the site. And on Wednesday, Twitter said it was
partnering with U.S. retailers to help them sell products
through a "buy now" button in tweets, a feature that does not
involve Square, and relies on potential rivals to Square's
service.
The clearest conflict would be if Twitter continues to roll
out payments and e-commerce features in partnership with Square.
Dorsey would have a fiduciary duty to pursue both parties' best
interests, lawyers said, which could pose problems.
"The list of conflicts is as long as the imagination will
permit," said Lawrence Hamermesh, professor of corporate and
business law at Widener University School of Law. "Every waking
moment, Dorsey is going to have to decide, 'Am I going to work
on Twitter or Square?'"
Slow user growth and muted response to a new advertising
feature led Twitter to lower its revenue forecast for the year
in April. Its shares went public in 2013 and gained as much as
60 percent that year but have since fallen to near the initial
public offering price.
"There might come a time where (accepting payments) is so
important to (Twitter's) strategic vision that the challenge
becomes too great," said Stanford law and business professor
Robert Daines. Both companies declined to comment on the
conflict of interest issue.
DUAL CEOS
Dorsey would not be the first person to run two major
companies. Steve Jobs led Apple Inc and animated movie
studio Pixar for several years. Elon Musk runs electric car
pioneer Tesla Motors Inc and rocket maker SpaceX.
Twitter shares rose on the Re/code report, and some
investors voiced confidence that Dorsey could run both companies
long term, pointing to faster product rollouts at Twitter since
he returned as interim leader.
"After watching Jack execute on his vision at Square, and
more recently at Twitter as CEO, we are highly confident in
Jack's ability to serve as CEO of both companies," said Justin
Dini, spokesman for Rizvi Traverse Management, an investor in
both Square and Twitter.
Yet Twitter and Square's interests overlap more frequently
than those juggled by Jobs and Musk, corporate lawyers and
payments executives said. Square is also expected to file for an
IPO later this year, which will require substantial time from
Dorsey.
Moreover, Twitter's president of global revenue and
partnerships, Adam Bain, is a clear number two to Dorsey, while
Square's management structure has no such backup.
One potential solution is for the two companies to merge or
form a deeper partnership. "It could result in the two companies
combining at some point," said FBN Securities analyst Shebly
Seyrafi.
(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Additional reporting by Heather
Somerville and Devika Krishna Kumar; Editing by Peter Henderson
and Bill Rigby)