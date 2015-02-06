By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 5 Twitter Inc's
forecast of re-accelerating user growth helped lift its stock on
Thursday, but the goodwill will only temporarily take the heat
off embattled Chief Executive Dick Costolo, analysts said.
The Internet company said on Thursday that recently launched
products and partnerships have set the stage for it to expand
its audience.
The optimistic comments, as well as fourth-quarter revenue
that topped analyst forecasts, were well received by investors.
Twitter's stock jumped 9 percent to $45 in after hours trading.
"The stock is going to be up, because it's probably better
than what people expected. But now they have to deliver," said
Wedbush Securities analyst Shyam Patil.
"You can't jump on the bandwagon based on the commentary;
you've got to see the numbers come through," he said.
Twitter has struggled to grow the number of users on its
service, raising questions about whether it can achieve the
scale of social network Facebook Inc, which has 1.39
billion users, or even fast-growing messaging and photo apps
such as WhatsApp and Instagram.
CEO Costolo is facing mounting criticism on Wall Street,
with many analysts and investors frustrated by the company's
slow growth and seemingly constant shake-ups in its upper ranks.
In a conference call with analysts on Thursday, Costolo
confirmed media reports that Twitter has struck a partnership
with search engine Google Inc. The partnership could
help bring its service to a broader segment of the public,
Costolo said.
Costolo showed that he is really focused on improving the
products and on the consumer experience, said JMP Securities
analyst Ronald Josey.
Twitter reported a sharp slowdown in its user growth in the
final three months of 2014, adding a scant 4 million monthly
users to bring its total audience size to 288 million users.
Twitter blamed the weak user growth, which represented the
slowest pace in at least three years, on a bug in Apple Inc's
recently launched iOS8 mobile software as well on
"seasonality."
But Twitter executives said they expected user growth to
pick up again in the first quarter, likely netting between 13
million and 16 million new users.
Twitter needs to shift investor attention to its financial
performance and away from user growth, said Pivotal Research
analyst Brian Wieser.
"Anyone who believes that users are everything are still
going to be concerned, because they're still going to say that
Instagram is bigger," he said.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic)