(Updates stock price, adds Breakingviews link)
By Supantha Mukherjee and Lehar Maan
July 1 Twitter Inc named Anthony Noto
as CFO, putting the well-regarded former Goldman Sachs
executive who led its successful November IPO in charge of
finances.
Twitter shares rose as much as 4.8 percent after the
messaging service announced its latest upper-management
shake-up. The previous CFO, Mike Gupta, was named senior vice
president of strategic investments on Tuesday.
Twitter has reported lackluster user and usage growth for
the last couple of quarters and its stock price has nearly
halved in the last six months.
Last month, Twitter Chief Operating Officer Ali Rowghani
departed after clashing with Chief Executive Dick Costolo over
whether he should continue to oversee product innovation,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
Chloe Sladden, vice president of media, also departed
recently.
With Noto in the CFO seat, Twitter hopes to better explain
its business opportunities to Wall Street, a person familiar
with the matter said.
"Anthony has got a pretty good finger on the pulse of the
Street," the person said.
A former Army ranger and National Football League executive,
Noto, 46, started as an analyst at Goldman and later became a
managing director in the investment firm's technology, media and
telecom investment banking group.
Noto, who was among a number of analysts who touted stocks
like Webvan and eToys that collapsed during the 2000 dotcom
bust, won plaudits for netting Twitter's coveted IPO in 2013 and
handling its smooth market debut. He was crowned the top-rated
Internet analyst for five years in a row by Institutional
Investor magazine in the mid-2000s.
Noto's move to Twitter comes roughly six weeks after reports
that he was leaving Goldman Sachs to join hedge fund Coatue
Management. Instead, Noto began working at Twitter's San
Francisco headquarters on Tuesday.
Hudson Square analyst Daniel Ernst said Noto's experience as
CFO at the NFL should help Twitter gain more ground in
television and advertising.
"He just brings a different skill set. A set that really has
very high level view of the competitive landscape, he
understands very well what the investment community is looking
for given his previous role," Macquarie Research analyst Ben
Schachter said.
Gupta, who joined Twitter in 2012 from social gaming company
Zynga Inc, will oversee a new effort to invest in
start-up companies, similar to Google Inc's
in-house venture capital arm Google Ventures.
Noto will receive an annual salary of $250,000 and one-time
restricted stock options of 1.5 million shares, Twitter said in
a filing.. As of Monday's close, those options
were valued at $61.5 million.
Twitter went public in November at $26 a share. The stock
rose to a high of $74.73 in December.
Shares rose as high as $42.95 on the New York Stock Exchange
on Tuesday before ending $1.08 stronger at $42.05.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Lehar Maan in Bangalore;
Additional reporting by Alexei Oreskovic in San Francisco;
Editing by Joyjeet Das, Don Sebastian and Sofina Mirza-Reid)